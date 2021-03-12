750 more test positive for Covid-19 as two succumb

The Ministry of Health has recorded 750 new Covid-19 cases on Friday from a sample size of 6,264 tested in the last 24 hours.

The latest statistics bring the number of confirmed cases in the country to 111,935 from the 1,358,935 cumulative tests conducted since March.

From the new cases, 702 are Kenyans while 48 are foreign nationals. 411 are male while 339 female.

The youngest is a one-year-old baby, while the oldest is aged 100 years.

215 patients have recovered from the disease, 122 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 93 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 88,209.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 632 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while a further 1,912 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

96 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 are on ventilatory support and 59 on supplemental oxygen while 14 patients are under observation.

An additional 40 patients are on supplementary oxygen with 38 of them in the general wards. Two patients is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Two patients have succumbed to the disease during the same duration bringing the total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 to 1,863.

In terms of county distribution of the cases; Nairobi has 394 new cases, Kiambu 85, Nakuru 53, Mombasa 22, Murang’a 22, Kajiado 20, Meru 17, Uasin Gishu 17, Busia 15, Kericho 12, Kilifi 11, Machakos 11, Turkana 10, Kakamega 9, Kisumu 8, Laikipia 7, Nyandarua 7, Makueni 6, Trans Nzoia 5, Siaya 3, Garissa 3, Kwale 2, Kisii 2, Bomet 2, Bungoma 2, Embu 1, Homa bay 1, Mandera 1, Nandi 1 and Narok 1.