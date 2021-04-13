7,509 graduate from Kenya Medical Training and Research Institution

A total of 7,509 graduands have qualified for the award of various Diplomas and Certificates as the Kenya Medical Training and Research Institution holds its graduations Tuesday.

The ceremony which was met with strict Covid-19 adherence measures saw 332 graduands awarded Higher Diplomas, 1,487 Diplomas and 5,690 certificates.

Speaking virtually to the media, KMTC Chief Executive Officer Prof. Michael Kiptoo said the class of 2020 had come at a time when the country and the world is grappling with challenges of a global pandemic.

Prof Kiproo added that Among the graduands are 406 Enrolled Community Health Nurses drawn from Vulnerable, Marginalized, Arid and Semi-Arid communities, who were fully sponsored by the World Bank through the Beyond Zero programme, to undertake their training.

Further, Prof Kiptoo noted that cadre of nurses is expected to improve utilization and quality of Primary Health Care services with a focus on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health services in the hard to reach areas in line with the Beyond Zero initiative.

He further called on County Governments to provide employment opportunities to these graduates to bridge the Human Resource for Health gaps.