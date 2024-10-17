Kwale Oncology Centre inaugurated 

The Health Cabinet Secretary Dr. Deborah Barasa has called on all Kenyans to participate in cancer prevention through early screenings and community support.

Dr. Barasa emphasized the government’s dedication to expanding healthcare access and urged Kenyans to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA) to benefit from essential services, including cancer care.

She was speaking during the inauguration of the Kwale Sub-County Hospital Oncology Centre, a major step towards improving cancer care in Kenya.

Health CS Dr. Barasa alongside leaders from the G7 Strategy County Chapter Activation including Anne Waiguru, Wavinya Ndeti, Cecily Mbarire, Susan Kihika, and Gladys Wanga, attended the inauguration.

The new center is expected to significantly ease the burden on cancer patients, reducing the need for long-distance travel to major treatment facilities.

Breast cancer remains the most diagnosed cancer in Kenya, accounting for 23% of cases, with late-stage diagnoses posing a serious challenge.

The establishment of more public cancer centers, such as this one in Kwale, is part of the government’s strategy to address this issue, supported by the universal health coverage (UHC) initiative.

In attendance included Dr. Elias Melly, CEO of the National Cancer Institute, and Mary Mwiti, CEO of the Council of Governors (COG).