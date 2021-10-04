Positivity rate drops to 3.2pc as 77 test positive for Covid-19

77 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 2,415 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases are now 250,191.

The positivity rate is now at 3.2% with cumulative tests so far conducted being 2,575,024.

Out of the new cases 70 of them are Kenyans while 7 are foreigners with 42 males while 35 are females.

The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 88 years.

322 patients have recovered from the disease with 287 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 35 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 242,857 of whom 196,402 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 46,455 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Unfortunately, one patient has succumbed to the disease. This is a late death reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of October 2021 pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,141.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (0), 40-49 years (0), 50-59 years (0), 60 years and above (1).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (38), 20-29 (139), 30-39 years (374), 40-49 years (596), 50-59 years (967) 60 years and above (2,970).

A total of 914 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,979 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

56 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 31 of whom are on ventilatory support and 23 on supplemental oxygen. Two others are under observation.

Another 291 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 282 of them in general wards and 9 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of October 3rd, 2021, a total of 3,886,630 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 2,955,890 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 930,740.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 31.5%.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.4%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.