780 test positive for COVID-19 as 10 patients succumb to virus

780 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from a sample of 6,158 bringing the total number of positive cases in the country to 80,102.

In a statement from the Ministry of Health, 10 patients also succumbed to the virus over the same period raising the total fatality cases to 1,427.

552 patients were also discharged after full recovery, 468 from the home-based care program while 84 were discharged from the various hospitals across the Country.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 53, 526.

1,232 patients are still admitted in hospitals across the Country with 7,295 under the home-based care program.

According to the Ministry, 57 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 32 of them on ventilator support while 20 are on supplemental oxygen.

Another 109 patients are on supplementary oxygen, 58 of them in the General wards while 24 are in the high dependency unit.

Of the positive cases recorded in the last 24hrs, 754 are Kenyans, while 26 are foreigners.

460 are males, 320 are females with the oldest aged 94 years while the youngest is a one-year old child.

In terms of distribution across Counties, Nairobi leads with 273, Kiambu has 93, Mombasa 86, Busia 85, Nakuru 40, Turkana 32, Uasin Gishu 20, Kilifi 16, Meru, Kajiado, Kericho have 13 cases each, Kisumu 11, Nandi 10, Taita Taveta 9, Murang’a, Laikipia and Nyeri have 8 cases each, Bomet, Trans Nzoia 7 each, Kwale and Makueni have 4 each, Machakos and Embu 2 each, Homa Bay, Elgeyo Marakwet and Tana River have 2 cases each while Samburu, Baringo, Garissa, Nyamira, Marsabit, Kitui, Isiolo and Siaya each registered 1 case.