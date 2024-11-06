Government keen on leveraging Kenya-EU bilateral ties

Government is keen on leveraging the strong historical Kenya-European Union bilateral ties to expand climate finance inflows particularly through Kenya’s emerging and highly potential carbon markets.

Speaking during a meeting, Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale Wednesday morning discussed the European Union’s enhanced support for Kenya’s climate agenda with the EU Head of Delegation in Kenya Amb. Henriette Geiger in Nairobi.

In a statement, the renewed EU-Kenya Green Partnership currently under consideration will expand Europe’s public and private investments in Kenya’s green transition for the benefit of our country’s climate action and socioeconomic transformation in line with the BETA plan.

Ahead of this month’s COP29 in Baku, Kenya’s stand on mitigation, adaptation, finance, Article 6 provisions, and loss and damage fund, is aligned to AGN position as adopted by AMCEN and African Union’s CAHOSCC chaired by President William Ruto.

The Cabinet Secretary was joined in the meeting by Environment and Climate Change PS Dr. Eng. Festus Ng’eno and Ag. Forests Conservation Secretary George Tarus.