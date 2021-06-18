796 test positive for Covid-19 as three succumb

Kenya recorded 796 new Covid-19 cases on Friday from a sample size of 7,392 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 10.8%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 178,078 from a cumulative test of 1,895,028 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 746 are Kenyans while 50 are foreigners with 458 being male while 338 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a two-day-old infant while the oldest is 96 years.

328 patients have recovered from the disease, 307 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 21 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 122,346 of which 88,786 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 33,560 are from various health facilities.

Three patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 3,437.

A total of 1,097 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 4,842 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 89 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 are on ventilatory support, and 49 on supplemental oxygen with 14 patients on observation.

A further 114 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 109 of them being admitted in the general wards. Seven patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The Health Ministry has so far vaccinated a total of 1,174,071 persons against the Covid-19 disease countrywide.

On the second dose, 49,406 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers 49,960, Teachers 20,618, Security Officers 13,027 and Others 47,390.