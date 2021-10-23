7th heaven, Chelsea rout hapless Norwich to extend lead at the top of EPL

by Bernard Okumu

 

Mason Mount scored a hat-trick as Premier League leaders Chelsea thrashed bottom club Norwich 7-0  at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were 2-0 ahead inside 18 minutes as Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored their first goals of the season, with Mount turning provider to set up Reece James for a third goal before half-time.

Fellow defender Ben Chilwell scored for the fourth successive game to extend Chelsea’s lead shortly after the restart, before Max Aarons’ own goal and Mount’s late double wrapped up the win.

Canaries defender Ben Gibson was sent off for two yellow cards to cap a miserable afternoon for the away side, who remain rooted to the bottom of the table and without a win this season.

