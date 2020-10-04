7th Heaven for Villa as Liverpool walk alone

Aston Villa put defending champions to the sword as they walloped them 7 – 2 at Villa Park in a result that caught many by surprise.

Villa who survived relegation by a whisker, continued with their early season fine form as they pounced on a defensive error inside the fourth minute to race into the lead.

Ollie Watkins weaved his way past several Liverpool players before unleashing a decent strike into the top right corner to double his goals and add to Villa’s second.

Mohamed Salah halved the scores after benefitting from indecisive play by the Villa defence to set the champions on a recovery path.

Villa however, had different ideas as 2 minutes later, they restored their two goal cushion when John McGinn’s deflected effort found its way past the hapless Adrian.

The dominant home team who had the better chances didn’t let their foot off the pedal as Ollie Watkins connected wonderfully to Egyptian’s Trezeguet perfectly weighed cross to complete his hat trick and Aston Villa’s fourth.

Coach Jugen Norbert Klopp made a change after the break introducing Takumi Minamino and for a moment it seemed like Liverpool would score with various efforts on the Villa goal.

The next goal was to determine the trajectory of the game and, it came in the 55th minute courtesy of loan signing Ross Barkley, who unleashed a ferocious left foot shot that deflected off Fabinho to put the game past Liverpool.

Danger man Mohamed Salah reduced the arrears five minutes later but an incessant Villa couldn’t let go as Jack Grealish, fired a shot from the edge of the box and deflected off a Liverpool player once more to leave goal keeper Adrian stranded to make it 6 -2.

It was 7th heaven for Villa in the 75th minute as captain fantastic, Jack Grealish finished off a sweeping team move.

By the time referee Martin Atkinson was blowing his final whistle, the Mane-less Liverpool players were walking alone.

