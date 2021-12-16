8.5 million Kenyans so far vaccinated against covid-19

Kenya is on course to reach its target to vaccinate 10 million adults by the end of this year. According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 8,515,984 vaccines had been administered across the country as of December 15th, 2021.

Of these, the ministry says 5,101,374 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,414,610.

“The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 56.9%.” Health CS Murahi Kagwe said

According to the latest data, the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 12.5%.

“The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.” He said

In terms of the total County cumulative trends and proportion of fully vaccinated, Nairobi County is in the lead with 31.0% of the population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri at 26.4%, Laikipia 20.3%, Kiambu 19.8%, Murang’a 15.4%, Taita Taveta 15.1%, Uasin Gishu at 15.0%, Kirinyaga 14.3%, Nyandarua 13.7%, Nakuru 13.6%, Kajiado 13.3%, Kisumu at 13.2% and Mombasa 13.1%.

Meanwhile, Mandera County is the least at 2.6% of the Population fully vaccinated.

So far, 5,611,371 persons have received at least one dose, out of the target population of 27,246,033 (20.6%).