8.5 million reusable face masks to be distributed to school-going children

Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) is currently fine-tuning a robust shipment plan that will see 8.5 million reusable facemasks distributed countrywide to all school-going children across the country.

The state agency disclosed Sunday that it had received a consignment of masks from the Ministry of Health to be allocated to each of the 47 counties as part of an ongoing effort to protect school-going children from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Authority’s acting Chief Executive Officer Edward Njoroge noted that the distribution plan is categorized into three parts with children aged 0-6 years (PP1 to Grade 1) expected to receive 3 million reusable face masks, 6 to 12 years (Grade 4 to Std 8) 2.25 million and 13 years (secondary school learners) 2.25 million.

“The distribution team has already identified and mapped out the fastest and most efficient routes to ensure that the reusable face masks reach the school-going children in good time,” expounded Njoroge.

The KEMSA boss confirmed that the first beneficiary in this distribution was Mwiki Primary School in Kiambu County, which is one of the schools with the highest population in the country that received 4,320 pieces of face masks to cater for the 3,991 children enrolled in the institution.

In order of priority, Njoroge outlined that in the month of February, a total number of 637,407 face masks would be distributed to Nairobi and its environs including Murang’a, Kajiado, and Kiambu Counties given the high prevalence of Covid-19 cases within these regions.

Njoroge said the Authority is working closely with the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) to ensure timely delivery and distribution of the rest of the face masks to the targeted schools.

“KEMSA has confirmed receipt of a distribution plan from MoH for the rest of the counties and will play our role of ensuring that the commodities are distributed promptly to the last mile based on stock availability,” he assured.

The KEMSA Head of Distribution Denis Agango also pointed out that the complexities of rugged terrain and poor road network in reaching last-mile locations come into play when planning the shipment routing.

He, however, noted that with experienced distributors, this challenge is surmountable.

“Currently, many parts of the country are experiencing heavy rains and we expect that some parts are quite difficult to reach, however, as an experienced medical logistics provider, we are going to do whatever it takes to ensure that delivery to drop off points are done,” said Agango.

While launching the distribution program early this week, Education CS Prof. George Magoha said the priority would be given to learners in schools with high enrolment, especially those in informal settlements and special needs schools.

“The government is committed to providing quality and equitable education at the same time safeguarding every child’s right to education, health, and safety,” the CS said.