8.7M learners in primary and secondary captured in NEMIS

The Government, through the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS), has been able to capture 53,000 basic education institutions, the Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Dr Belio Kipsang has said.

Dr Kipsang said the system has also been able to capture 3.1 million learners in secondary schools and 5.6 million in primary schools.

He said data about the schools included information from all public primary, secondary and ECDE schools.

Dr Kipsang made the remarks on the sidelines of 17th Conference on Mathematics, Science and Technology Education in Africa [COMSTEDA 17], at Centre for Mathematics and Science and Technology Education in Africa (CEMASTEA) in Nairobi.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The PS clarified that the collection of information from schools was aimed at validating the information the Ministry already has.

He said NEMIS had provided one single source of accurate, timely and credible data for the sector and accountability in the utilisation of resources.

He said the system uniquely identifies all learning institutions and learners through a Unique Institution Code and a Unique Personal Identifier for institutions and learners respectively that is the basis for all channelling all resources due to institutions and learners.

He said NEMIS was not just about the population of children but captured all the data needed about education.

He said the government used the system Form One admission and in the provision of the Medical Insurance Cover for secondary school students.

He said the government was strengthening it to meet the needs of the Ministry of Education.