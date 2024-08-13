8 arrested as probe into suspected arson attack on Igoji primary continues

Police officers from Meru County are investigating a fire incident at Igoji Day and boarding primary school.

The school has been embroiled in a land dispute pitting the Catholic Church and Meru County government regarding the ownership of a 33-acre piece of land, with police claiming the incident is a case of arson.

Eight suspects have been arraigned in Nkubu Magistrates’ Court in Meru after they were arrested for allegedly setting ablaze the institution.

According to Meru County Commissioner Mr Jacob Ouma who visited the scene accompanied by the county security team, the fire caused losses worth millions but no one was injured as the pupils were at home for school holiday.

The fire destroyed 20 teachers’ houses, a bakery, the Principal’s Office, and classrooms.

Senior Resident Magistrate R. Ongira ordered that the suspects remain in custody after they denied four charges.

The case will be mentioned on August 15, 2024.