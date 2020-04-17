8 arrested for attacking police officer in Malindi

Police in Malindi town have arrested eight people in connection with an attack on a traffic police officer earlier this week.

Malindi Sub County police commander Vitalis Otieno said he led a contingent of police officers in storming several town estates in a crackdown that led to the arrest of those suspected to have been involved in the attack.

On Tuesday, Malindi base commander George Naibei was attacked by rogue bodaboda operators while enforcing the law. The attack also left a police car extensively damaged and a Kilifi county askari injured.

In a video clip that went viral, Naibei was seen fighting with a bodaboda rider while other rowdy youths cheered on before Naibei eventually escaped in a hail of stones after he was overwhelmed.

The incident attracted the attention of Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi who thereafter organized an impromptu stakeholder meeting with police, bodaboda riders, health officers, businessmen and other stakeholders to address the issue of unity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, more health officials will be posted to the Tana bridge police barrier in Garissa town to enhance and speed up the screening of all persons leaving and entering the North-Eastern region, the regional commissioner Nicodemus Ndalana has said.

Speaking Friday after touring the bridge and the isolation center at the Garissa level 5 hospital, Ndalana said the Tana bridge is the main entrance to the North-Eastern region and cannot be manned by one health official given the large number of vehicles entering and leaving the region.

The commissioner also announced that the screening exercise will be relocated to a more spacious area to allow health officials to screen more vehicles and to decongest traffic at the Tana Bridge police barrier.

He expressed satisfaction with the state of preparedness at the Garissa referral hospital quarantine center to deal with coronavirus cases.

He said that although Garissa County is yet to report any case of coronavirus, there is need for vigilance given that the neighboring Mandera County has since confirmed six cases.