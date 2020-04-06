Vlogs have become a major way in which we consume information.



As it stands, we are relying heavily on the internet for our daily dose of entertainment, education and general information. The pros of this is that we are now discovering and loving our own local, home-bred content, especially through vlogs.

YouTube has provided an awesome platform for us to keep up with our fave Kenyan influencers and celebrities as many of them now have YouTube channels where they upload their various stories and content. They range from lifestyle vloggers to food vloggers, to beauty vloggers, to fashion vloggers, etc.

Here are 7 great Kenyan vloggers on YouTube you should definitely check out:

1. The Green Calabash

This is Kenyan family vlog run by Rama (Ramzzy) and Shiko. They feature their regular lives where they tackle parenthood, careers and homeschooling their three children.

2. Over Twenty Five

This very popular channel is run by 4 long-time best friends. They discuss their thoughts and feelings about life, love, money, living in Nairobi and generally the challenges that come with navigating adulthood. It includes a whole lot of banter and laughs.

3. Njugush

Timothy Kimani a.k.a. Njugush, is a Kenyan comedian and at the forefront of video creation in Kenya. His channel posts videos on the daily that feature his wife Celestine and sometimes their baby boy. Tune in for your daily dose of laughter

4. Joanna Kinuthia

Joanna is a make-up and beauty vlogger. She features, simple-to-follow make-up tutorials with locally found make-up brands. We featured Joanna’s own make-up line here.

5. Kaluhi’s Kitchen

Kaluhi Adagala takes us on a culinary journey on her food channel. She makes the tastiest meals, using easy recipes and readily available ingredients. If you’re looking to build your kitchen confidence, this is it.

6. Joy kendi

Joy is one of Kenya’s veteran fashion and lifestyle bloggers. Tuning into her channel, you get to go on a virtual journey with her as she dresses up, eats out, shops and indulges in some fun activities.

7. Tracy Wanjiru

Tracy is a radio and TV presenter who runs a lifestyle vlog. She features enviable travel videos, ”a day in my life’ videos and topical, inspiring videos.

8. The WaJesus family

The WaJesus Family is a young Kenyan couple that shares their love and relationship family with a Christian twist.

Are there any Kenyan great vloggers we’ve left out? Indulge us on our Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.

