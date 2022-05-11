8 militias arrested, 3 AK 47 rifles recovered in Marsabit County

A Multi-Agency team has arrested 8 suspected militias and recovered an assortment of weapons in Marsabit Central.

The team which was conducting a security operation in Marsabit County Tuesday evening recovered 3 AK 47 rifles, ammunitions and other exhibits.

The operation dubbed ‘Rudisha Amani Marsabit’ was launched following a streak of indiscriminate attacks by bandits on members of the public.

The National Police Service maintains the curfew imposed in the County will remain in place until normalcy returns.

“We commend members of the public for the support extended to security agencies, as we strive to restore peace and normalcy in the area,” The police said.