8 out of 10 high school students in Kenya abuse drugs – NACADA

A research carried out by the National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has revealed that 8 out of 10 secondary school students in Kenya abuse drugs.

According to the study, alcohol, prescription drugs, khat, tobacco and bhang are the most commonly abused drugs.

The study shows those schools are the main areas where young students get initiated into abusing the illicit substances.

Four out of 10 students abuse alcohol, three out of 10 smoke cigarettes while another three out of 10 abuse prescription drugs at 30 per cent.

Nacada says that nearly half of the all students at 49.5 per cent abuse drugs during school holidays.

In a speech read on his behalf by Deputy Head of Public Service Wanyama Musiambo during the launch of the African Journal of Alcohol report by Nacada, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i confirmed that drug abuse was a threat to the youth today.

Meanwhile, fourteen students Wednesday appeared before a Mombasa court charged with being in possession of narcotic drugs.

They however pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Prosecutor told a Mombasa court that the 14 were arrested on 10th this month and after a search, 18 rolls of cannabis sativa was recovered from them.

The youths were arrested in a house in Mikindani area in Jomvu Sub-county within Mombasa County.

The youth comprising four girls and 10 boys were nabbed following a tipoff from members of the public.

They appeared before Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti and were granted bail of 10,000 shillings each or be remanded until 21st this month when their case comes up for mention.

