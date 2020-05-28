80 athletes set to benefit from Covid-19 fund

Eighty athletes will benefit from the Covid-19 funds that were released by the Ministry of Sports to cushion sportsmen and women during the pandemic.

This has been confirmed by Athletics Kenya head of youth Games Barnabas Korir after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed announced the disbursement of Ksh 20 million to cater for the welfare of Kenyan sportsmen and women.

Sports Fund has so far given out Ksh 50 million to the Sports stimulus which was handed to CS Amina’s docket.

CS Amina stated that they will first distribute the money KPL players and to those, the Ministry has verified as eligible sportsmen and women.

Elsewhere, Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei is optimistic the revised athletics calendar will run smoothly despite the threat posed by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The local Athletics Kenya calendar was suspended in March after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic but is set to resume in earnest ahead of a gruelling season.

Among the key events that athletes will be preparing for is the opening leg of the World athletics Continental tour set to be held on September 26th in Nairobi and the Diamond League set to kick off in October in Monaco.