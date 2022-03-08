80 NPRs deployed in Baringo as Govt launches major operation

The Government has deployed National Police Reservists in the volatile areas of Baringo in a major operation to eliminate bandits.

Rift Valley Regional County commissioner Mohamed Maalim said the Ministry of Interior had dispatched three armored personnel carriers and 80 National Police Reservists to Baringo North and South to quell the heightened insecurity in the region.

In what appeared to be a shoot to kill order, Maalim ordered the security personnel not to spare the bandits.

The Ministry of Interior says it will not be business as usual in areas within Baringo County where lives have been lost in the frequent banditry attacks.

On Tuesday at Mochongoi Sub-County, a security operation was launched dispatching heavy security machinery and redeploying 80 National police reservists.

Areas of Kasiela, Sinoni and Lamaiywe in Baringo south are already inhabitable.

The Regional Commissioner’s visit to the area revealed that seven villages including Kapkosum village had already been vacated following Mondays exchange of fire between the police and bandits.

The flareup also caused the relocation of KCPE candidates at Karne Primary School.

Emotions had ran high among residents who have been spending sleepless nights over inadequate security in the area.

Residents who had fled their homes have been assured of beefed security patrols in the area with normalcy expected to resume with the launch of the security operation.