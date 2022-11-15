80 referees undergo endurance test ahead of FKF PL return

A three day physical endurance test ,(PET) , begun Tuesday at Moi International Sports Centre,Kasarani Stadium,Nairobi.

The exercise which has attracted 80 referees among them experienced centre referee Peter Kamaku Will be taken through endurance and agility drills that will assess their physical ability as well as medical tests that vouch for their fitness to officiate the league matches.

Acting FKF referees manager Stephen Oduor said the training was timely given that the Kenyan premier league is set to return after a long lull occasioned by the yet to be lifted Fifa suspension.

“Despite the break caused by the FIFA ban, our referees have been active as we have been organizing fitness training for them and they have also taken the initiative to officiate amateur football matches, to keep the fitness momentum going,” opined Mr. Oduor.

The 2022/23 season is scheduled to kick off on Saturday November 19th .

“Physically we are fit as referees as we have been keeping active and fit to ensure our match fitness is top-notch, and we are all glad to be back to officiate the FKF premier league matches once again,” remarked Kamaku.

41 FKF PL match commissioners and assessors were also taken through integrity classes and coach accreditation training.

The training is expected to end on Thursday paving way for the training of officials who will handle the lower tier matches scheduled November 22nd-24th 2022.