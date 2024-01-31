80 schools to benefit from visual aids worth Ksh 4.9M

A total of 80 schools will benefit from printers, projectors and visualizers worth Ksh 4.9 million donated by Epson Kenya in partnership with Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

The donations are meant to aid the implementation of the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) in schools from early childhood to secondary education.

This initiative is part of the program by Epson to give over 800 EcoTank printers to schools and hospitals across eight countries in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ezekiel Machogu appreciated the efforts that Epson Company and Liquid Technologies have put and are continuing to put in, in making education much more interesting and easier for students of all walks of life.

In a speech read on his behalf by Director General of Education Dr. Elyas Abdi, Machogu said that this technology, in the form of printers, projectors and visualizers, will play a big part in aiding teaching and learning, especially in classes with big numbers of students in underprivileged communities.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies Group-Technology and Innovation officer Ben Roberts noted that this partnership represents a significant step in enhancing educational technologies through technology.

Rosemary Bosibori Onyacha who received the African Union award for the best teacher in 2023 spoke highly about the program for its potential to advance educational opportunities and career prospects for both tutors and learners.

“My teaching philosophy is deeply rooted in fostering innovation and nurturing growth capacities. I am driven by a profound passion for nurturing gender equality and I am committed to dismantling obstacles that hinder the progress of young students,” said Onyancha.

She said that despite the ongoing challenges in integrating educational technology into classrooms, such as financial limitations and the complexities of acquiring, installing and utilizing effective tools, her dedication remains unwavering.

“I believe in empowering young minds through education, transcending the hurdles that persist in the realm of educational technology,” said Onyancha.