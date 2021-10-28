80 test positive for Covid-19 as four succumb

by Muraya Kamunde
Kenya recorded 80 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from a sample size of 4,188 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 1.9%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 253,018 from a cumulative test of 2,691,330 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 77 are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners with 40 being male while 40 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 79 years.

64 patients have recovered from the disease, 51 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 13 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 246,569 of which 199,172 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 47,397 are from various health facilities.

Four patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 5,270.

A total of 467 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 1,278 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 24 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 12 are on ventilatory support, and 12 on supplemental oxygen with no patient under observation.

A further 161 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 158 of them being admitted in the general wards. Three patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 5,153, 667 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,608,290 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,545,377.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 40.6%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 5.7%. CS Kagwe said the Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

  

