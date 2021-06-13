800 residents from Lamu benefit from free medical camp

Hundreds of Lamu residents have benefitted from a free medical camp organized by Kenya Ports Authority in partnership with Lamu County.

The medical camp which was held in Hindi Ward at Hindi Primary school saw more than 800 patients benefit from free consultants, diagnosis, free medicine and treatment.

Speaking during the exercise Kenya Ports Authority Chief Pharmacist Dr Njau Majimbo said patients were screened and treated for various diseases among them cancer, eye checkups, non-communicable diseases, ear, nose and throat(ENT) infections and skin infection diseases while women also benefited from breast and cervical cancer screening.

According to Dr Majimbo most of the patients who were treated were ailing from non-communicable diseases among them high blood pressure and diabetes, cancer and respiratory infections and Tuberculosis (TB).

The Chief Pharmacist said the patients were also given nutritional advice since the ailments they suffer from are related to diet.

Kenya Ports Authority Head of Corporate Communications Bernard Osero, underscored the role the Authority plays in the counties of Coastal region in helping the less privileged in the society to get quality health care through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The community members lauded KPA for their noble gesture saying the medical camp has enabled them get proper medical treatment for free and urged the authority to be carrying out the exercise twice a year.

The medical camp seeks to influence the lives of communities who have difficulties in accessing quality medical care, on average over 40 percent of Kenyans are hindered by the cost of seeking medical attention while another 18 percent encounter challenges of accessing the health facilities due to the distance.