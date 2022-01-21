80’s legendary singer Meatloaf is dead

He was 74.

Meat Loaf, the “I would do anything for love” singer whose Bat Out Of Hell album is one of the best-selling of all time, has died at the age of 74. The news was confirmed on the star’s Facebook page by his family.

Born Marvin Lee Aday but also known as Michael released a string of other albums in the late 1970s and 1980s, most notably Dead Ringer and Midnight at the Lost and Found.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” a message read.

The Bat Out of Hell star sold 100 million albums worldwide and appeared in movies like Fight Club, the Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World.

“Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours,” his family continued.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” his family added.

Several stars have sent their messages of condolences including Cher who shared, “Had so much fun with Meatloaf when we did “Dead Ringer”. I’m very sorry for his family, friends, & fans. Am I imagining It, or are amazing ppl in the arts dying every other day.”

Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did “Dead Ringer”. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day⁉️

😢 — Cher (@cher) January 21, 2022