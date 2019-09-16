824 farming groups secure World Bank grant

824 farming self-help groups in 21 counties will begin receiving grants from the World Bank funded National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Project in a fortnight to expand their practice.

Speaking in Nakuru, County Project Director Jenifer Bett said already 152 micro business proposals targeting apiculture, dairy, Irish potato and poultry to the tune of 87 million shillings have been approved.

In spite being identified as a key economic pillar, agriculture is bedeviled by challenges among them insufficient credit access to farmers that has seen some abandon the practice for alternative income.

The World Bank backed project has issued 87 million shillings towards supporting the National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Project.

The facility is expected to help micro agribusiness ventures expand, upgrade and modernize their equipment thereby improving productivity, and strengthening integration of smallholders into the agricultural value chain.

The County project Director Jenifer Bett says the World Bank funded program has already approved 152 micro business concepts in apiculture, dairy, Irish potato and poultry value chains.

Further, beneficiaries are to receive extension services for a year to cut post-harvest losses, improve value addition, and mechanize farming to enhance the income.

NARIG project is part of 22.6 Billion shillings World Bank program co-driven by 21 County Governments rolled out in December 2018 and is set to for four years in an effort to make agricultural development an inclusive pathway to sustainable economic empowerment.

217 proposals from Nakuru County are currently being evaluated to qualify for funding.