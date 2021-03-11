829 test positive for Covid as 91 recover

829 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 6,239 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 111,185.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,352,126.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases, 775 are Kenyans while 54 are foreigners.

490 are males and 339 are females with the youngest being a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 87 years.

Total fatalities now stand at 1,899 after one patient succumbed to the disease.

A total of 566 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,694 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

91 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 of whom are on ventilatory support and 60 on supplemental oxygen while 9 others are on observation.

Another 28 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 26 of them in the general wards and 2 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

91 patients have recovered from the disease, 47 from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 44 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 87,994.

Distribution in terms of county;

Nairobi County is leading with 407 cases followed by Kiambu with 82, Machakos has 81, Meru 49, Nakuru 43, Uasin Gishu 26, Busia 20, Embu 18, Mombasa 17, Kajiado 14, Tharaka Nithi 9, Laikipia 8.

Nyandarua has 8 cases, Kakamega 7, Kilifi 7, Bungoma 5, Kisumu 5, Homa Bay 4, Murang’a 3, Makueni 3, Kisii 2, Kitui 2, Migori 2, Nandi 2, Nyeri 2, Trans Nzoia 1, Vihiga 1 and Elgeyo Marakwet 1.