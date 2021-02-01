83 test positive for Covid-19, three succumb

83 test positive to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours from a sample size 1,732 bringing total confirmed cases in the country to 100, 856.

Out of the new cases, 61 are Kenyans while 22 are foreigners with 46 males and 37 females.

The youngest is a six year child while the oldest is 88.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 464 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,407 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

23 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 12 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplementary oxygen.

Another 16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 13 of them in the general wards and three in High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Three patients have succumbed to the disease pushing cumulative fatalities to 1,766.

29 patients have recovered from the disease, 16 from the Home Based Isolation and Care while 13 are from various health facilities.

83, 936 have recovered so far.