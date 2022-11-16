831 players living their dream of playing in FIFA World Cup

Months ago, coaches heading to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ compiled their provisional squads of 55 players before reducing the number to 26 in the last few days.

All 32 teams have published their squads and these have now been officially confirmed.

This year, 831 players are living their dream of playing in the FIFA World Cup. For some, this is almost routine; for others it is a whole new experience.

Giant cutouts of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo popped up on a river in Kerala, India ahead of the World Cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FFIOy6PIUk — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 7, 2022

If Lionel Messi (currently on 19 games) reaches the final with Argentina and plays all seven matches along the way, he would replace Lothar Matthaus (25) as the player with the most World Cup appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is the player at the World Cup with the most international appearances (191) and the most goals (117).

Germany forward Youssoufa Moukoko, who turns 18 on the day the tournament starts on 20 November, will be the youngest player at the World Cup in Qatar and if he gets on the pitch he will become the youngest player to play at the tournament in 20 years and the ninth youngest overall.

Mexico goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera, 40, will be the oldest player in Qatar and could become the eighth oldest player to feature at the tournament.

Qatar 2022 begins with the hosts’ opening game against Ecuador on Sunday 20 November at 17:00 CET (19:00 local time). All 48 group games will be completed by 2 December, with the Round of 16 starting the next day.

The final will take place at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday 18 December.

