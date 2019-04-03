83pc of Kenyan adults have access to financial services

83 percent of Kenyan adults now have access to financial services compared to 75 percent in 2016.

This is according to the latest Financial Access Household Survey that attributes the increase in financial access to digital finance driven by mobile Banking services.

Digital finance continues to play a major role in the deepening of financial inclusion in the country and has led to an improved individual financial health if the latest Financial Access Household Survey is anything to go by.

Dr. Njoroge is however concerned about the debt stress that Kenyans were putting themselves into due to an increasing craving for easily accessible mobile loans through digital apps.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The Financial Access Household Survey indicates that over 70 percent of Kenyans are saving.

The survey indicates that more metropolitan cities like Nairobi and Mombasa are reaching full inclusion at 96 and 94 percent respectively as Central Kenya saw a decline in financial inclusion by 2 percent.

The report indicates that despite the deepening of financial inclusion, non-financial solutions still play a role in meeting day to day goals.