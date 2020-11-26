86 MCAs endorse motion to impeach Nairobi Governor Sonko

It is uncertain times for Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko after Minority leader Michael Ogada tabled a notice of impeachment motion at the Nairobi County assembly.

Ogada wants the governor impeached for alleged gross misconduct, abuse of office, gross violation of the constitution, undermining the authority of the county assembly, refusal to sign the county budget and sabotaging transfer of functions.

Ogada while laying the grounds for the impeachment said the Governor has persistently and willfully used abusive and unbecoming language on social media which brought shame to the Office of The Governor.

“There are serious reasons to believe that he has committed crimes under national law specifically the anti-corruption and economic crimes act,” Ogada submitted.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



86 out of the 122 members of the county assembly have endorsed the motion which will be debated on the floor of the assembly next Thursday with just 82 MCAs required append their signatures to table an impeachment motion.

Sonko’s woes started when Ward Representatives began collecting signatures to impeach him over his failure to approve the Ksh 37.5 billion annual budget that allocated Ksh 27.1 billion to Nairobi Metropolitan Services, leaving City Hall with Ksh 8.4 billion.

They claimed that Sonko’s failure to approve the budget has plunged the county government into financial crisis.

And as the process to impeach Sonko got underway, Ogada claimed that some MCAs had received threats in an effort to withdraw their support for the initiative calling on the Inspector General of Police to accord them security.

The latest attempt to impeach Sonko came just months after the embattled governor turned to the courts in March to stop an attempt by a section of MCAs to topple him.

Led by Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok, the MCAs had sought the ouster of Sonko on 16 grounds that included abuse of office.

A ruling by the Employment and Labour Relations Court extending orders barring the Nairobi County Assembly from debating the impeachment motion as well as the coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted normal operations across many sectors appeared to have eased the tribulations facing the governor.

A similar impeachment process in neighbouring Kiambu county witnessed the dethronement of former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu who was replaced by his deputy James Nyoro as the new county chief.