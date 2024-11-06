Survey: Kenyans reject proposal to extend term limit for President, MPs

A majority of Kenyans have strongly opposed the proposed extension of the presidential term limit and other elective positions.

According to an Afrobarometer survey, nine in 10 Kenyans (86%) support a two-term limit on the presidency, a stance that has consistently enjoyed strong backing for the past decade.

The survey highlights that “a majority of Kenyans believe democracy is preferable to any other political system, and most support regular, open, and honest elections as the best way to choose their political leaders. For more than 10 years, a two-term limit on presidential mandates has had widespread support.”

In addition, 77% of respondents support regular, open, and honest elections as the best way to choose their political leaders.

Political affiliation also influences support, with the survey revealing strong backing for term limits among supporters of the country’s two major political parties.

“Presidential term limits draw strong majority endorsements from both United Democratic Alliance supporters (81%) and Orange Democratic Movement adherents (90%)” the survey states.

Furthermore, the survey shows that support for term limits is particularly strong among those who prefer democracy over any other system (75%), compared to those who believe a non-democratic government can sometimes be preferable whereas (80%) are indifferent and feel it doesn’t matter what kind of government they have.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargey recently sponsored a bill to amend Kenya’s Constitution with the aim of extending the terms for the president, governors, and members of parliament.

While the Senate Committee has since rejected the proposal, the debate over term limits and Kenya’s democratic principles continues.