Celebrate the African film genre this weekend.

While pan-African travel remains a distant dream for now, it’s never been easier to explore our beautiful continent, thanks to Africa’s catalogue of record-breaking and award-winning film content. There’s no single story that captures the diversity and wonder of Africa, but whatever you’re in the mood for, there is a movie or a show for you:

Noughts + Crosses

This is an alternative history series where Africa colonised Europe, rather than the other way round. It is based in South Africa.

2. Yvonne Orji: Momma I Made It!

This is a Nigerian comedy special that features Yvonne Orji (Molly from Insecure). The show will have you rolling with laughter as Yvonne brings her razor-sharp wit and confidence to the stage. Both celebrating and poking fun at her strict, formative Nigerian-American upbringing, Yvonne shares her unique journey from pre-med to comedy, talks about parental pressures to get married, and takes us along to Lagos to meet her family and friends.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



3. Is’thunzi

A South African teen drama

4. Liyana

Liyana is a genre-defying documentary that tells the story of five children in the Kingdom of Eswatini who, with some guidance from South African storyteller Gcina Mhlope, turn past trauma into an original fable about a girl named Liyana, who embarks on a perilous quest to save her young twin brothers. The film weaves Liyana’s animated journey together with poetic documentary scenes to create an inspiring tale of perseverance and hope.

5. I Am Not A Witch

The story features nine-year-old Shula who is exiled to a travelling witch camp where she is told that if she tries to escape she will be transformed into a goat. A Zambian satire.

6. The Forgotten Kingdom

The Lesotho-set drama has won 15 international awards. It combines classic realism with colourful characters, breath-taking vistas and a light dusting of the supernatural.

7. La Noire

This is a 1966 Senegalese film about a young woman who is employed as a governess for a French family in Dakar and moves with them to the Riviera, where her comfortable duties as a nanny in a wealthy household are replaced by the drudgery and indignities of a maid.

8. Cairo Station

The 1958 classic Egyptian film about a crippled newspaper vendor who falls for a lemonade seller, Hanouma, who is engaged to another station worker, Abu-Serih.

9. Yaaba

This towering figure of African cinema came to international attention in 1989 with as the story of two children who make friends with an old woman who has been outcast as a witch by her village.

Tell Us What You Think