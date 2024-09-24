9 arrested over Makutano boys’ school fire in Mwala

Nine students have been arrested for allegedly starting a fire that burnt down a dormitory housing form 3 students at Makutano boys’ high school in Mwala Sub County in Machakos.

The fire that started on Tuesday morning when the students were in class, razed down the dormitory that accommodated 80 students, burning it to ashes and nothing could be salvaged.

Mwala Sub County Administration Police Commander, Patience Saro while speaking to KNA said that the students have been taken to Makutano Patrol base for further investigations.

She added that the County fire brigade and the teachers helped put out the fire from spreading to the other dormitories in the school, confirming no student was injured.

“One dormitory that housed the form threes was totally burnt, nothing could be salvaged from the fire but we appreciate the fire brigade for coming in time to stop the fire from spreading and no one was harmed,” said Saro.

She added that the students will be sent home once they are released as investigations into the cause of the fire continue.