9 children suspected to be victims of human trafficking rescued

Police have rescued nine minors suspected to be victims of human trafficking in Soweto slums, Nairobi.

Three suspects; 41-yr-old Said Hamisi, 52-yr-old Maimuna Bakari and 80-yr-old Sophia Wanjiru were arrested in the process.

In their twitter handle Tuesday morning, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the children aged 12 to 17 years were confined in rooms and may have been subjected to harsh living conditions.

The arrests followed the disappearance of a 17-year-old student from Soweto, whose search led detectives to the house where they found the children packed in a room.

Investigators believe that the children were waiting to be trafficked.

The suspects are in lawful custody.

Meanwhile, one robbery with violence suspect was on Monday night arrested and a stolen motor vehicle recovered following an operation by SCPU Detectives at Umoja 1 in Buruburu. The robbery had been committed in a residential house along Hamisi Road in Kileleshwa on 27th June 2019.

Bank Credit Cards, Business cards and other personal documents of the victim were also found in the suspect’s wallet.

Police say interrogations into the matter is ongoing to bring all the other suspects to Justice.

While acting on intelligence, the DCI detectives intercepted and nabbed the suspect who was driving the Toyota Prado VX stolen from the complainant among other valuables, when a group of three armed men accosted her and ransacked her house. Report was made at Kileleshwa Police Station.

