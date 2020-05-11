9 Kenyan truck drivers from Tanzania test positive for Coronavirus

All the nine positive cases in Kajiado County are truck drivers from Tanzania, CAS Rashid Aman has said.

In a daily briefing on Monday, CAS Aman said the government had tested 841 samples, out of which 28 tested positive for Coronavirus.

This now brings the total number of Coronavirus cases in Kenya to 700.

Health CAS Rashid Aman said the drivers from Kajiado were tested at the Namanga border alongside their Tanzanian counterparts.

“Tanzanian drivers entering Kenya through that border are tested on their side of the border. 5 of the Tanzanian nationals were found to be positive and we have alerted the Tanzanian authorities to take up the matter,” he said.

“We shared the information with the Tanzanian authorities since they had not stepped into our country,” he added.

Aman further said Kenya has aggressively contained the virus by using stricter measures.

“We have expanded our testing capacities. We have mentioned that we have the testing capacity but limited by reagents which are a global problem,” he said.

Aman requested every individual living along porous borders to be their brother’s keeper.

“If we move together we shall overcome. Report to a nearby facility should one exhibit corona symptoms,” he said.

The CAS asked Kenyans not to fear visiting hospitals if they have an infection which is not coronavirus related.

“We have put measures in these hospitals. Even if you do not have symptoms of corona, visit these facilities to know your status and know what actions to take,” he said.