9 Kenyans featured in the ‘100 Most Influential Women’ list

In the quest of inspiring the next generation of women in Africa who are passionate about leading change and challenging the Status Quo, Avance Media has launched an annual publication to highlight and celebrate the astounding accomplishments African women. It is the 100 Most Influential African Women.

This is a quest by Avance Media to change the narrative about Africans through rating and ranking publications. It is an opportunity not only to celebrate Africans, but showcase the individual and collective works of women who are earnestly inspiring the next generation of leaders in Africa.

The list presents a summary of women who have climbed the corporate ladder, started their own businesses, or have been at the forefront of decision making both locally & internationally. Notable personalities to be featured include but are not limited to: Presidents, Diplomats, Board Chairs, CEOs, Scholars, Chancellors, Politicians, and Philanthropists but must be individuals of distinguished personalities in their field of work.

The Kenyan women who feature on the list are: Wanjira Mathai, Dorothy Ghetubba, Chebet Chikumbu, Renee Ngamau, Wanjiru Kamau-Rutenberg, Roselyne Akombe, Charity Ngilu, Martha K Koome, and Anne Waiguru. Congratulations in order for this honourable recognition.

