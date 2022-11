Nine of the 12 police officers arrested in connection to the death of Baby Samantha Pendo in Kisumu in 2017 have failed to take a plea to the murder charge. Their defense counsel says they had filed a constitutional petition challenging the offense. Consequently, High-court judge Daniel Ogembo has issued an order suspending plea taking for 7 days to allow them to litigate the petition pending before the high court.

