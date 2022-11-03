9 SSU officers remanded for seven more days

Nine police officers attached to the disbanded Special Service Unit (SSU) arrested in connection to the disappearance of two Indians and their Kenyan driver in Nairobi in July have been detained for seven more days.

The officers will remain in custody at the Kileleshwa police station until the 10th of November.

President William Ruto disbanded SSU after they were accused of extra-judicial killings and enforced disappearances.

Kahawa Law courts Chief magistrate Diana Mochache ruled that the court will determine on the material day whether to grant permission to DPP to continue holding them or have them released on bail.

The prosecution led by senior Assistant prosecutor Michael sang had objected to their release claiming the officers could jeopardize investigations currently underway.

The defense counsel had challenged the incarceration of the officers claiming they were being targeted unfairly.

Earlier in the day during submissions, a heated argument led to the adjournment of the matter for tempers to cool.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had made an application to hold the officers for an additional 30 days to conclude investigations.

Police say the three were trailed from Westlands, Nairobi, to their residence at Ole Sereni Hotel along Mombasa Road by people alleged to be security officers before they were abducted, killed, and their bodies dumped at Aberdare National Park.

The suspects were charged with kidnappings, abuse of office, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

