90 people test positive for COVID-19 as 85 recover

90 people have tested positive from a sample size of 875 tested in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has said.

44 are male while 46 are female. The youngest is aged 2 months while the oldest is 93 years old.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 340,690 with cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 3,932,474.

In terms of County distribution, 40 of the cases are from Nairobi, Kiambu 13, Siaya 10, Nakuru 10, Uasin Gishu 6, Garissa 5, Kilifi 2, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Laikipia and West Pokot have 1 case each.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (6), 10-19 years (11), 20-29 years (24), 30-39 (22), 40-49 (7) 50-59 (15), 60 years and above (5).

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 85 patients have recovered from the disease, 84 from the Home-based Care and Isolation program and 1 from a facility countrywide.

This pushes the total recoveries to 334,078 of whom 280,424 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,654 are from various health facilities across the country.

The Ministry further says 4 patients have succumbed to the disease, and all are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month 3 of November 2022.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,684.

At the same time, 31 patients are currently admitted to health facilities, while 897 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 3 other patients are on supplemental oxygen and are in the General ward.

The Ministry says a total of 22,763,869 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 18,324,763 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

An additional 2,769,408 are doses administered to those between 12 to below 18 years while 1,669,698 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 19,534 while the total number of people fully vaccinated over the last 24 hours stands at 4,465.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 36.5%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 people.