900 families in bitter tussle with private developers in Bamburi over 110-acre land

Some 900 families involved in a land tussle with private developers in the Lamkani area of Bamburi in Mombasa county have vowed to return to a land in dispute.

The affected families indicate that they will push through with their plans to rebuild what used to be their homes before they moved out.

Led by their representatives Alfred Mwalimu, Abubakar Katana and Asiya Mikidadi, the families claimed that the private developers are using their financial muscle to maneuver their way around a court order barring everyone from undertaking any activity on the 110 acres of land.

“There wasn’t a single structure here when the case over this land begun. Legally there shouldn’t be any development in the land by either side as long as the case is ongoing. We are surprised. What powers do these people have that they can go on disrespecting court orders,” Mwalimu Alfred Lamented.

They said while they have respected the court orders and moved away, the private developers continue to carry out the construction of perimeter walls around the land, subdividing it and developing the same.

The families argue that they won a court case against a company. They wonder why having demolished a wall they had erected, they came back only to find an even bigger wall put up in the disputed piece of land.

“”The rich people we are fighting against appear to be above the law. It is possible that by the time a determination is arrived at in court, they will have finished carrying out constructions in this piece of land,” Katana said

“We have resolved to return back and occupy this land as we await the decision of the court.” He added

Some of the women from the affected families disclosed that they have had to do odd jobs just to make ends meet.

They said they have sought help from local politicians but noted that their efforts are yet to bear fruits.