9,000 scholars targeted as Elimu scholarship selection kicks off

The government has commenced the selection process for the Elimu Scholarship program targeting those who completed their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education last year in a bid to support secondary education accessibility across the country.

Speaking in Athi-River during the launch of the exercise, Elijah Mungai, who is a Director in charge of Projects Coordination and Delivery at the Ministry of Education, said the selection process is underway in all 47 counties and 15 urban informal settlements nationwide and will benefit 9,000 needy learners.

“This is rolled out to the whole country targeting all sub-counties and trying to reach the most vulnerable children using the community-based selection model where the communities actually sit and identify the children who are needy,” said Mungai.

While the cut-off marks for eligibility are set at 280, Mungai emphasized the government’s primary consideration is for marginalized and special needs learners.

The scholarships are set to cover various aspects, including fee payments, personal effects, transportation to and from school, as well as mentorship and monitoring processes for the learners.

“We are also keen to look at learners like those with special needs. For those ones, we will lower down a bit,” said Mungai.

Micah Andoro, Athi-River Sub-County Senior Assistant County Commissioner said her office had received 297 applications out of which the Community Selection Advisory Committee will select 41.

“We had 297 applications and they were 85 shortlisted. And from this, we want to pick 41 comprising of 23 girls and 18 boys,” said Andoro.

Through intelligence examination and physical visits, the Community Selection Advisory Committee will ensure that only deserving applicants get the chance.