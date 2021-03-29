Covid-19: 902 test positive as positivity rate hits 26.6%

Kenya´s Covid-19 positivity rate has hit 26.6% the Ministry of Health has reported.

This even as 902 people have tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 3,395 tested in the last 24 hours pushing total number of confirmed positive cases to 131,116.

So far the number of cumulative tests conducted stand at 1,472,230.

According to a statement from the health ministry, out of the new cases 829 are Kenyans while 73 are foreigners.

There are 484 males and 418 females with the youngest being an 11-months-old-baby while the oldest is 96.

Cumulative fatalities have risen to 2,135 following 18 deaths that have been reported in the last 24 hours, all of them being late death reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates.

Currently the number of patients admitted in hospitals has shot up to 1,270 in various hospitals, while 4,620 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

health ministry says the numbers in the Intensive Care Unit have also gone up to 137 with 36 of them on ventilatory support and 91 on supplemental oxygen with another 10 under observation.

90 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, 78 of them in general wards while 12 are in the High dependency Unit.

407 patients have recovered from the disease, 237 from Home Based and Isolation Care, while 170 are from various health facilities.

This brings to 92,161, total number of recoveries in the country.

County distributions;

Nairobi is leading with 707 cases, followed by Nakuru with 40 cases, Uasin Gishu has 39 cases, Machakos 29, Kiambu 21, Kajiado 21, Kitui 12, Kilifi 9.

Mandera has 5 cases, Laikipia 3, Nyeri 3, Makueni 2, Kakamega 2, Kirinyaga 1, Nandi 1, Siaya 1, Baringo 1, Bomet 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kwale 1, Taita Taveta 1 and Trans Nzoia 1.

