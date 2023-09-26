The fourth edition of The Heng is set to take place on September 30 at The Waterfront, Karen.

The concert, well-known for paying homage to the iconic sounds and styles of the 90s will feature Kenyan artists Angie Gachui, Benjamin Webi, Daniel Chikwaza, Elsaphan Njora, Faith ‘Chep’ Chepkorir, Janice Wanjiru Kioko, Joy Jojo Ocholla, June Gachui, Kendi Nkonge-Mohol, Kevin ‘K1’ Maina, Kimani Isaac, Lisa Oduor-Noah (co-MD), Manasseh Shalom, Matt Ngesa, Noel Nderitu, Njoki Karu, Riki Gathariki, Ruby Ninah, Sam Warui, Tindi Muasa, Wambura Mitaru and Wendy Kay.

The event will also feature music from a band made up of instrumentalists Amani SD (Drums), Isaac Kimetto (Bass), Newman Owor (Guitar), Victor Kimetto (Keys and Co- MD), and David Hunter (keys and MD).

Speaking about this year’s event, the organisers said, “We are paying homage to the iconic sounds and styles of the 90s, from grunge to hip hop, from R&B to techno.”

Further adding, “The Retro Vibes will take you on a nostalgic journey that will make you feel like you’re living in the 90s again, with all the fun, energy, and excitement that came with it.”