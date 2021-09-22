90s hit band The Fugees announce reunion tour

The trio will tour Nigeria and Ghana later this year.

The Fugees, made up of Ms Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel are reuniting for a world tour 15 years after the group split. The tour will celebrate 25 years of their album The Score and will begin in America as they eventually make their way to Nigeria and Ghana in November and December.

The Fugees became global stars in 1996 with the release of The Score with singles such as “Killing me softly” and “Ready or Not.” Lauryn Hill later released her solo debut album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill which received huge critical acclaim and commercial success. At the 1999 Grammys, Ms Lauryn Hill received 5 Grammys for her album including album of the year, making it the first hip-hop album to ever win that award. However, Lauryn never made another one.

The Fugees split in 2006 owing to internal wrangles. Wyclef Jean went on to become a global solo name with his song “Sweetest Girl” released in 2007 featuring Lil Wayne and Akon.

The Fugees on tour for The Score 25th Anniversary. Tickets available Friday at 10 AM local.

Click here fore more info: https://t.co/O6xIfqKBoq pic.twitter.com/ce9XZogDj8 — Ms. Lauryn Hill (@MsLaurynHill) September 21, 2021

Announcing the news Ms Lauryn said, “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history…. I decided to honour this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Wyclef Jean added, “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the unheard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

For tickets and more information, click here.