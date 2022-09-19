90s inspired event ‘The Heng’ set for September

The event will take place at the Waterfront in Karen.

The annual 90s inspired event dubbed The Heng is scheduled to take place on Spetember 24th.

The 3rd edition of The Heng! promises to be a night to remember according to June Gachui, the event’s founder and organiser.

“The Heng! is a unique night where everything from the 90s comes to life. Remember the music, the dressing, the hair and even the choreography? Well, the Heng offers you a place to come celebrate while paying tribute to your 90s memories. Come and commune with your crew while grooving to music that you grew up to; sounds that unlock special memories,” she said of this year’s event.

The 2022 concert will see stars like Angie Gachui, Brandy Maina, Benjamin Webi, Canaan Owour, Elsaphan Njora, Janice Wanjiru-Kioko, June Gachui, Kendi Nkonge-Mohol, Kevin ‘K1’ Maina, Lisa Oduor-Noah , Manasseh Shalom, Matt Ngesa, Njoki Karu, Noel Nderitu, Ruby Ninah, Steph and Wambura Mitaru share the same stage.

The live band will feature musicians such as David Hunter – Musical Director, Ted Mwangi – Bass, Amani Sd – Drums, Victor Kimetto – Keys, George Nyoro – Keys, Newman Owor – Guitar and Ivy Alexander – Guitar.

Tickets are on sale on mookh.com.

