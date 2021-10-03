91 test positive for covid-19 as nine succumb

91 people have tested positive for covid-19 from a sample size of 3,435 tested in the last 24

hours.

The positivity rate is now at 2.7 percent and total confirmed positive cases are now 250,114 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,572,609.

In a statement Sunday on the Covid-19 situation in the country, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says from the cases 88 of them are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners. 50 males while 41 are females. The youngest is a three-years-old while the oldest is 96 years.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 29, Nakuru 10, Uasin Gishu 6, Meru 5, Kericho 4, Kiambu 4, Garissa 3, Kajiado 3, Kakamega 3, Laikipia 2, Bomet 2, Busia 2, Nyeri 2, Kitui 2, Embu 2, Machakos 2, Murang’a 2, Nandi 1, Narok 1, Siaya 1, Isiolo 1, Taita Taveta 1, Makueni 1, Migori 1 and Mombasa 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (4), 10-19 years (5), 20-29 years (9), 30-39 (16), 40-49 (18), 50-59 (18), 60 years and above (21).

The CS noted that 308 patients have recovered from the disease with 241 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 67 are from various health facilities countrywide.

” Total recoveries now stand at 242,535 of whom 196,115 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 46,420 are from various health facilities countrywide,” Kagwe said.

Sadly, the CS said nine patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of July, August and October 2021. This now pushes the

cumulative fatalities to 5,140.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (0), 40-49 years (0), 50-59 years (1), 60 years and above (8).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (38), 20-29 (139), 30-39 years (374), 40-49 years (596), 50-59 years (967), 60 years and above (2,969).

A total of 918 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,994 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 56 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 31 of whom are on ventilatory support and 23 on supplemental oxygen. Two patients are on observation.

Another 291 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 282 of them in general wards and 9 in High Dependency Units (HDU)