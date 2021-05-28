91 year old driver notable inclusion in WRC Safari Rally entry list

Written By: Maxwell Wasike

The official entry list of the drivers seeking to take part in the WRC Safari Rally Championship has been confirmed with a total of 58 drivers set to participate in the June 24-27 event.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Among those expected to take part is 91 year old Sobieslaw Zasada who will drive a Ford Fiesta Rally3 run by M-Sport Poland on the gruelling African encounter, which returns to the FIA World Rally Championship following a 19-year absence.

The pole will become the oldest competitor to start a WRC round in championship history.

Others who will grace the occasion include five-time winner of the Safari Rally Carl Tundo who outclassed his rivals in April this year to win the Equator Rally by one of the biggest margins in the history of the competition.  

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Rising lady racer burning with desire to excel internationally and 22 year old Maxine Wahome will be the only woman participating in the competition.

Also Read  Vibrant Senator urges government to hasten definitive resumption of sports

Since 2013, when she was introduced to the sport by her father at the age of 13 years, her star has been steadily rising,and has gained experience over the years after racing against her cousins and friends on motocross bikes.

Also Read  Weightlifting:Kenya’s Ochieng retains his NEC seat at continental body,as Olympic qualifiers begin

She will be assisted by an equally fast rising navigator Chantal Young who has been in the rally for almost a decade and still proving to be one of the finest navigators in Kenya.

Also Read  Manchester United lose Europa League final, De Gea misses penalty in frantic shootout

The official list, released by the World Rally Championship (WRC) on Friday has Elfyn Evans who is fresh from winning the WRC Portugal leg.

Local drivers including Tundo, Onkar Rai, Tejveer Rai and Karan Patel are expected to give the global drivers a run for their money if not the bragging rights.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Maxwell Wasike

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR