91 year old driver notable inclusion in WRC Safari Rally entry list

The official entry list of the drivers seeking to take part in the WRC Safari Rally Championship has been confirmed with a total of 58 drivers set to participate in the June 24-27 event.

Among those expected to take part is 91 year old Sobieslaw Zasada who will drive a Ford Fiesta Rally3 run by M-Sport Poland on the gruelling African encounter, which returns to the FIA World Rally Championship following a 19-year absence.

The pole will become the oldest competitor to start a WRC round in championship history.

It's official! The Entry List for the 2021 FIA WRC Safari Rally is finally out. Spot your favourite driver and keep an eye out for them during the #2021WRCSafariRally. Who are you most looking forward to seeing in action? Tag your fave! #WRC #SafariRallyKenya #CountdowntoWRC pic.twitter.com/Jg57voG8ag — Safari Rally Kenya (@wrcsafarirally) May 28, 2021

Others who will grace the occasion include five-time winner of the Safari Rally Carl Tundo who outclassed his rivals in April this year to win the Equator Rally by one of the biggest margins in the history of the competition.

Rising lady racer burning with desire to excel internationally and 22 year old Maxine Wahome will be the only woman participating in the competition.

Since 2013, when she was introduced to the sport by her father at the age of 13 years, her star has been steadily rising,and has gained experience over the years after racing against her cousins and friends on motocross bikes.

She will be assisted by an equally fast rising navigator Chantal Young who has been in the rally for almost a decade and still proving to be one of the finest navigators in Kenya.

The official list, released by the World Rally Championship (WRC) on Friday has Elfyn Evans who is fresh from winning the WRC Portugal leg.

Local drivers including Tundo, Onkar Rai, Tejveer Rai and Karan Patel are expected to give the global drivers a run for their money if not the bragging rights.

