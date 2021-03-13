9,144 medics vaccinated as Kenya marks one year of virus

A total of 9,144 frontline workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in 40 Counties since the national exercise was launched last Friday.

Acting Director-General of Health Dr Patrick Amoth kicked off the country’s COVID-19 vaccination drive by becoming the first person to be inoculated at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

The exercise that is ongoing in the counties targets health workers followed by other cadres in the frontline like security forces and teachers.

In terms of County distribution of vaccination program; Nairobi leads in the uptake of the AstraZeneca vaccine. 2,020 medics have received the jab followed by Uasin Gishu 1,304, Kisumu 764, Nakuru 562, Kiambu 379, Transnzoia 335, Mombasa 332, Narok 277, Kisii 250, Kajiado 241.

Other counties are Laikipia 235, Eigeyo Marakwet 211, Nandi 175, Migori 171, Meru 155, Tharaka Nithi 149, Machakos 145, Kitui 127, Kirinyaga 112, Baringo 106, Makueni 104, Vihiga 103, Bungoma 98, West Pokot 86, Kericho 83, Homabay 82, Wajr 67, Mandera 66, Tana River 66, Siaya 62, Busia 61, Taita Taveta 42, Embu 36, Garissa 28, Samburu 26, Turkana 24, Isiolo 20, Murang’a 20, Nyandarua 18 and Kakamega 2.

The government plans to vaccinate about 15 million people countrywide which is about 30pc of the total population of 49 million by the end of June 2023 in three phases.

Kenya has so far received the first batch of 1.02 million doses of the 4.1 million expected, with the country ultimately planning to import 24 million doses.

The health ministry this week received a donation of 100,000 Astrazeneca vaccines from the Indian Government.