92pc of students have enrolled in Form One – Magoha

A total of 970,151 students representing 92 percent of form one students have enrolled in secondary schools since the 100 percent transition campaign kicked off.

Speaking during a Form One admission mop up exercise in Kibera Monday morning, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha noted that a paltry 11 counties have so far surpassed the 100% transition policy, adding that between Friday and Monday 150,000 students from various parts of the country were enrolled into different schools across the country.

Magoha said authorities will work round the clock to trace all candidates who are yet to enroll in secondary schools even as he urged those who have already received their admission letters to report to their respective schools irrespective of their financial status.

He disclosed that so far 11 counties have achieved 100% transition of secondary schools target. The CS commended local administration in the 11 counties for working hard to ensure the success of the mop-up exercise.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The CS, however, urged school administrators not to send scholars home because of lack of fees or basic amenities saying the government will offer support to the students