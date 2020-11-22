968 test positive for COVID-19 as 14 succumbs in second wave

14 patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while 968 tested positive as the Country struggles to contain the second wave of the virus.

The number of positive cases in the Country now stands at 77,372, while 1,380 have died after contracting the virus.

The Ministry of Health says the positive cases are from a sample of 6,610 tested in the last 24 hours.

According to MOH, 63 patients are currently admitted in the Intensive Care Unit while 76 patients are on supplementary oxygen.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health indicate that Nairobi County had 421 new infections followed by Mombasa with 91, Kilifi 88, Busia 73, Kiambu 54, Kajiado 30, Nakuru 22, Uasin Gishu 21 while Machakos had 17 cases.

During the same period, 155 patients were released after full recovery some from the home-based care program while the others were released from the various health facilities in the Country.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 51,507.

At the same time, 1,131 patients are admitted to various health facilities while 7,023 are being monitored at home.